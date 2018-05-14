Jacob Zuma

Durban - Chaos erupted at the offices of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon as former state president, Jacob Zuma, arrived announced. 

Unhappy with Zuma's arrival, all opposition parties but the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) walked out. Economic Freedom Fighters' official, Vusi Khoza took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction.

Zuma's appearance came as a surprise to the house who raised numerous points of orders to gain clarity as to why the former president was seated in the chamber while he was not a member of the Provincial legislature. 

Once chairperson, Yusuf Bhamjee, made a ruling that the opposition had no grounds, they walked out leaving the Agriculture budget undebated. 

