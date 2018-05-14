Durban - Chaos erupted at the offices of the KwaZulu-Natal Legislature in Pietermaritzburg on Tuesday afternoon as former state president, Jacob Zuma, arrived announced.

Unhappy with Zuma's arrival, all opposition parties but the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) walked out. Economic Freedom Fighters' official, Vusi Khoza took to Twitter to express his dissatisfaction.

Today, KZN Legilature decided to invite Zuma, sitting him inside the Chamber, against the rules. As EFF, we protested. They threatened to eject us by force, we resisted. Forced them to apologise for breaking the rules. Then we walked out. EFF can't sit and listen to Zuma. #EFF — Vusi Khoza (@vusumuzikhoza) May 15, 2018

Zuma's appearance came as a surprise to the house who raised numerous points of orders to gain clarity as to why the former president was seated in the chamber while he was not a member of the Provincial legislature.

Once chairperson, Yusuf Bhamjee, made a ruling that the opposition had no grounds, they walked out leaving the Agriculture budget undebated.



Former Pres JZ arrives unannounced at KZN Legislature during budget votes. Opposition threaten to walk out @IOLPolitics @IOL pic.twitter.com/SY6Z7Li7oO — Kailene Pillay (@kailenepillay) May 15, 2018

The Mercury