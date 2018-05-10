Durban - Political parties and Muslim leaders condemned the attack at a Verulam mosque on Thursday, calling it a cold-hearted act of terror designed to instil fear.

Muslim community leader Mohamed Saaed deemed the attack as a “strange, cold-hearted and senseless attack” that needs to be condemned in the strongest possible terms.

“No cause or grievance can justify this indiscriminate attack against civilians.

"This evil act of horror and terror disregards the value of human life, the rule of law and universal human rights” Saaed said.

Saaed, who is an Islamic academic and mentor, called for the criminal action to be confronted and stopped wherever it happens, saying it could ultimately play into the hands of extremists.

Local humanitarian and chairman of the Juma Musjid (Grey Street Mosque), Ahmed Vally Mahomed, discounted the incident as a terror attack, calling on people to refrain from speculating and fuelling hatred towards Islam.

“This is unacceptable in Islam. Islam does not preach this. An action of this nature is not welcomed in our community,” Mahomed said.

He appealed to the community for peace and calm while allowing the authorities space to conduct investigations surrounding the incident.

The chairperson of the portfolio committee on police, Francois Beukman, condemned the attack at the Ottawa mosque.

He said the attack was shocking and called on the South African Police Service to prioritise the investigation.

“A mosque is a religious institution and South Africa’s constitution guarantees and protects the right to religious practices,” Beukman said.

“This kind of attack on three innocent people is totally unjustified. We want our communities to live in harmony, practising their religions without fear.”

He called on anyone with information to contact the law enforcement agencies.

ANC provincial task team convener Mike Mabuyakhulu condemned the attack at the mosque, saying he hoped it would not lead to other similar incidents.

“As the ANC in KZN we believe that there is absolutely no space for such a heinous crime, where anyone can go and attack people in a place of worship.

“Those who committed this heinous deed deserve to be prosecuted. The law enforcement agencies should hunt them down and make them face the full might of the law,” said Mabuyakhulu.

IFP spokesperson Joshua Mazibuko expressed shock at what he termed "a wicked act".

“While we may not speculate as to the reason, we would like to urge the police to act swiftly and leave no stone unturned.

“God forbid that it has nothing to do with religious intolerance,” said Mazibuko.

DA provincial leader Zwakele Mncwango said South Africa had no place for such incidents.

“We need to live in a peaceful country where everyone feels part of the country and not as an outsider,” said Mncwango.

