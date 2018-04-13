Durban - A 45-year-old woman has been arrested in Mtubatuba for registering a false death with the Department of Home Affairs.

The woman is alleged to have used an ID book belonging to a Durban woman, Pinky Ncube, to register her as dead, allegedly for financial gain.

Ncube lost her ID book a few years ago. She and the woman had never met.

The Mercury recently wrote a story about Ncube’s plight as Home Affairs reflected that she had died in Mtubatuba of natural causes a few years ago and she had been struggling to get the officials to rectify their records.

Ncube said she had discovered the mistake when she went to apply for maternity leave benefits at the Department of Labour.

The department could not process her application and directed her to Home Affairs.

The incident also led to her bank freezing her accounts.

Home Affairs provincial manager, Cyril Mncwabe, said after they had reported it and encouraged Ncube to report the fraudulent death to the police, the person who registered the death was quickly identified.

“The police were able to quickly trace the person as she still lived in the same area. The police informed us that the person had been arrested,” said Mncwabe.

“We are quite happy with the speedy arrest. Identity theft is a crime. This violated the birth, marriage and death act, which is the act that governs everything about a person’s life,” said Mncwabe.

The Mercury understands that two more people are facing arrest, including the doctor who signed off on the death report.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane, said: “We can confirm a 45-year-old woman was arrested for fraud at Mtubatuba SAPS. She will appear in the Mtubatuba Magistrate’s Court soon."

The Mercury