Robert Field, 31, is the first inmate to be targeted by investigators cracking down on drug dealers and gang members operating behind bars.
He had almost £8000 in a bank account, despite being sentenced to 23 years in prison in 2009 for the murder of a pawnbroker.
While Field served his sentence at HMP Gartree near Leicester, money was repeatedly paid into his bank account. It is believed he operated a drug-dealing business from his cell.
It is the first bust by the Financial Investigations Unit, a team tasked with freezing and seizing the assets of criminals operating in prisons. The team, made up of specially-trained prison service analysts and police financial investigators, is part of a £70million investment to ensure safety and security in Britain’s jails. Justice Secretary David Gauke said: “This unit is an important part of our strategy to tackle organised crime and restore stability to prisons so offenders have the chance to turn their lives around.”
- Daily Mail