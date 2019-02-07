DURBAN - It turns out your parents were right to nag you about eating your greens. Those who eat more fruit and vegetables benefit from a happiness boost comparable to getting married or being offered a new job, a study found.

Experts believe the vitamins in your five a day may ward off depression and anxiety, with the carbohydrates they contain increasing “happy hormone” serotonin. Researchers from the universities of Leeds and York asked more than 45000 people questions about life satisfaction and found they were happier when consuming more fresh produce.

The researchers said getting people to eat better could be a “low-cost” way to improve mental health.

Respondents who did not really eat vegetables - and then started eating them four to six times a week - had the same rise in life satisfaction as a person getting married.

A portion equals a fistful of raw vegetables or a single piece of fruit.

Every one daily extra portion of fruit or vegetables gave respondents a happiness boost equivalent to almost eight days of walks a month.

