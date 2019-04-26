Alexander Skarsgård and Keira Knightley in The Aftermath.

LONDON - Having a happy husband or wife helps you live longer than those with miserable partners, research suggests. Spouses who are unfit and shun healthy lifestyles not only risk knocking years off their own lives they make it more likely their partner will die early, too. Now scientists suggest doctors should look further than a patient’s own health and mental state and take the spouse’s well-being into account as well.

Dr Olga Stavrova, who was behind the research, said: “The data shows that spousal life satisfaction was associated with mortality, regardless of individuals’ socio-economic and demographic characteristics, or their physical health status.”

The study, by scientists at Tilburg University in the Netherlands, collected reports from around 4400 couples aged over 50 in the US for a period of eight years. The couples were from diverse backgrounds, although some 99% of them were heterosexual.

The survey assessed a range of factors, with participants asked to rate on a scale of one to 10 their level of life satisfaction and frequency of exercise.

Participants were also asked to rank how much they feel they can open up to their partner or rely on them on a scale of one to four, it was reported.

At the end of the eight years, around 16% of the participants had died. While those who died tended to be older, male, less wealthy and less active, they also tended to report lower relationship and life satisfaction - and were married to partners who also had lower life satisfaction. The spouses of participants who died were also more likely to pass away within the eight-year period than those whose partners were still living.

