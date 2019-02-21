Chinese businesswoman Yang Feng Glan. REUTERS African News Agency (ANA)

DAR ES SALAAM - A prominent Chinese businesswoman dubbed the “Ivory Queen” was sentenced to 15 years in prison by a Tanzanian court on Tuesday, for smuggling the tusks of more than 350 elephants to Asia. Yang Feng Glan had been charged in October 2015, along with two Tanzanian men, with smuggling 860 pieces of ivory between 2000 and 2004 worth millions of rand. All three denied the charges.

Police sources said Yang, 69, had lived in Tanzania since the 1970s and was secretary-general of the Tanzania China-Africa Business Council. She also owns a popular Chinese restaurant in Dar es Salaam.

Kisutu Court Magistrate Huruma Shaidi sentenced Yang, Salivius Matembo and Manase Philemon each to 15 years, after they were convicted of leading an organised criminal gang.

Shaidi ordered them to either pay twice the market value of the tusks or face another two years in prison.

Prosecutors said Yang “intentionally organised, managed and financed a criminal racket by collecting, transporting or exporting and selling government trophies” weighing a total of 1.889 tons.

Conservationists welcomed Yang’s conviction, saying it was proof of the government’s seriousness in the fight against wildlife poaching but criticised the sentence.

“(It) is not punishment enough for the atrocities she committed. She was responsible for the poaching of thousands of elephants in Tanzania,” said Amani Ngusaru, WWF country director. “She ran a network that killed thousands of elephants.”

Tanzania’s elephant population shrank from 110000 in 2009 to little more than 43000 in 2014, according to a 2015 census, with conservation groups blaming “industrial-scale” poaching. Demand for ivory from Asian countries such as China and Vietnam, where it is turned into jewels and ornaments, has led to a surge in poaching across Africa.

- Reuters African News Agency (ANA)