A Royal Marine was targeted by cruel vigilantes and quit his job after a decorator stole his identity to bombard women with lewd images of himself.

LONDON - A Royal Marine was targeted by cruel vigilantes and quit his job after a decorator stole his identity to bombard women with lewd images of himself. Painter and decorator Graeme Brandon pretended to be Steele Saunders after coming across the commando’s Facebook account in early 2017, a court heard.

Brandon then used Gumtree to obtain the cellphone numbers of 27 random women before sending them explicit messages via WhatsApp.

Over the course of a year, the 44-year-old sent almost 30 messages, many of which contained images of his private parts, while hiding behind Saunders’ identity.

A court heard the messages left the women, aged between 27 and 75, feeling “distressed and violated”.

As a result, Saunders had his car vandalised by vigilantes and quit the Armed Forces because of the stress of being wrongly accused.

He broke down in tears as he saw Brandon at Bournemouth Crown Court being jailed for 30 months.

In a victim impact statement, Saunders said: “The thought that people were doubting me was unbearable.

“There have been incidents when I was out with my family and people recognised my face and started shouting things like ‘paedo’ towards me.”

He said his car had been vandalised and he had been threatened by people while feeling “helpless” trying to prove his innocence.

He added that he found it “hard to put into words” how much the ordeal affected his life and mental health.

Mark Gammon, prosecuting, said: “Identity theft is an insidious crime, which has a traumatising and long-lasting impact on victims’ lives.”

He slammed Brandon for his “cowardice” in hiding behind Saunders’ identity.

DAILY MAIL