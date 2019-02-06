New Delhi - Tens of millions of Hindu pilgrims and ascetics took a dip at the confluence of holy rivers on Monday, considered the most auspicious day of the Kumbh festival.
The Kumbh Mela, billed as the largest religious gathering on Earth, is taking place in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.
Hindus believe that bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers will absolve them of all sins and stop the cycle of rebirth.
An estimated 120 million people are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela.
- DPA