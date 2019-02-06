Hindu holy men participate in rituals that are believed to rid them of all ties in this life and dedicate themselves to serving God as a 'Naga' or naked holy men, at Sangam, the confluence of the Ganges and Yamuna River during the Kumbh festival in Prayagraj, India , Friday, Feb. 1, 2019. The significance of nakedness is that they will not have any worldly ties to material belongings, even something as simple as clothes. This ritual that transforms selected holy men to Naga can only be done at the Kumbh festival. (AP Photo/ Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Naga Sadhus, or naked Hindu holy men of the Anand Akhada group, take out a religious procession towards the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, as part of the Kumbh festival in Allahabad, India, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Millions of Hindu pilgrims are expected to take part in the large religious congregation on the banks of Sangam during the Kumbh festival in January 2019. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Devotees put garlands on to a Naga Sadhu, or a naked Hindu holy man before the start of a religious procession towards the Sangam, the confluence of rivers Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati, as part of the Kumbh festival in Allahabad, India, Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Millions of Hindu pilgrims are expected to take part in the large religious congregation on the banks of Sangam during the Kumbh festival in January 2019. (AP Photo/Rajesh Kumar Singh)
Naga Sadhu or a Hindu holy man holds a sword as he and others stand next to a bonfire before a procession at "Kumbh Mela" or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj
Naga Sadhus ride their horses as they arrive to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam during the second "Shahi Snan" at "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj
Naked ash-smeared Naga Sadhus or Hindu holy men arrive for a dip at Sangam, the confluence of three sacred rivers the Yamuna, the Ganges and the mythical Saraswati, on Mauni Amavsya or the new moon day, the most auspicious day during the Kumbh Mela or the Pitcher Festival, in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh state, India, Monday, Feb. 4, 2019. The Kumbh Mela is a series of ritual baths by Hindu sadhus, or holy men, and other pilgrims at Sangam that dates back to at least medieval times. Pilgrims bathe in the river believing it cleanses them of their sins and ends their process of reincarnation. The event, which UNESCO added to its list of intangible human heritage in 2017, is the largest congregation of pilgrims on earth. Some 150 million people are expected to attend this year's Kumbh, which runs through early March. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
Sadhus arrive to take a holy dip in the waters of Sangam during the second "Shahi Snan" at "Kumbh Mela" in Prayagraj
New Delhi - Tens of millions of Hindu pilgrims and ascetics took a dip at the confluence of holy rivers on Monday, considered the most auspicious day of the Kumbh festival.

The Kumbh Mela, billed as the largest religious gathering on Earth, is taking place in Prayagraj, formerly known as Allahabad.

Hindus believe that bathing at the confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna and mythical Saraswati rivers will absolve them of all sins and stop the cycle of rebirth.


An estimated 120 million people are expected to visit the Kumbh Mela. 

- DPA 