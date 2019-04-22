Disney is launching a streaming service, Disney+. While favourites will be on other services, gradually Disney will pull them into its own service. AP African News Agency (ANA)

DURBAN - The dream of cutting the cord on pricey cable TV services went something like this: Consumers could get what they wanted, when they wanted and save money because they wouldn’t being paying for expensive bundles of channels they never watched. But this entertainment nirvana never arrived. First came pricey broadband services required to stream internet video, often delivered by the same cable wires consumers longed to cut. Then came a proliferation of services - offered by Netflix, Amazon, Hulu plus and more - each with a bill of its own. Then came more boxes, wires and remotes.

And finally came the question: How exactly do I get my Star Wars fix?

The answer, it became clear with an announcement at Disney’s Southern California headquarters last week was that most consumers eventually will need yet another service to stream many of the staples of American entertainment: Frozen, The Avengers

While many of the favourites will remain available on other services for a time, gradually Disney will pull them into its own service, Disney+. The cost: $6.99 (R97) a month.

“If cord cutters thought there was some way they were going to evade the tyranny of annual price increases, they were deluding themselves,” said industry analyst Craig Moffett of Moffett- Nathanson. “Every economist in the world tried to warn that the outcome of that system would be higher prices and less choice. And lo and behold, that’s where we landed.”

Those who study the entertainment industry debate the underlying reasons for this. One group blames the industry’s biggest players for reasserting their control over pricing in a way that disadvantages consumers - and Washington for allowing that to happen. Streaming services are the profitable beneficiaries of these shifts, while consumers’ wallets are the losers.

The other side, including Moffett, says the outcome was inevitable for predictable reasons: consumers want the best, coolest shows, and these cost money in actors, set costs, big-name directors and special effects. The expenses can run into millions of dollars an episode.

But there is no real debate about the outcome: The dreams of cord cutters are largely unfulfilled. A transition that some hoped would provide more choice, lower prices and more simplicity has delivered frustrating levels of complexity. There might be more choice, but each choice comes with price tags that, taken together, might well approach the cable bills of old.

The shift is visible in the falling number of traditional cable video subscribers and the rising numbers of broadband subscribers. The two lines crossed a few years ago, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Broadband customers are more profitable for cable companies, too; they don’t have to share the monthly fees with the media companies providing the shows.

In other words, as television consumers pared back on cable packages, they spent more on the internet. This hurt satellite television companies, but relatively few cords got cut. Many of those that got cut were replaced by new cords from other companies, with bills of their own.

“Paying five streaming services a total of $50 or $60 to get some of what we want instead of a little more to get a lot of what we want,” said Atlas Media founder Bruce David Klein, a veteran television producer and cable expert. “It’s getting harder to piece all this together in a way that doesn’t cost a fortune.”

Disney said its service would offer advantages viewers couldn’t get anywhere else:

“Never before has our content been as broadly, conveniently or permanently available as it is on Disney+,” said Disney executive Kevin Mayer . “We’re confident consumers will love the service.”

When consumers do decide on a service, they might find it costs more than they expect. Netflix recently raised its monthly prices by as much as 18%.

THE WASHINGTON POST