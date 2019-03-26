INTERNATIONAL - A pilot allegedly killed himself in an aircraft crash early on Saturday night at Matsieng Air Strip some 30km north of Gaborone, the capital of Botswana. About 50 people attending a function at the Matsieng Flying Club’s clubhouse at the airport narrowly escaped death.

According to a statement from the flying club, it is rumoured that the pilot, reported to be South African, Charl Viljoen, was involved in a domestic dispute with his wife early in the afternoon.

The pilot was an uninvited guest at the function and was ordered to leave.

Minutes later “the aircraft approached Matsieng airport from the direction of Sir Seretse Khama Airport and made low-level fly pasts from different directions past the club facilities next to the air traffic control tower”, the statement said.

Matsieng Flying Club members had sensed that the pilot might have had an ulterior motive at the time and ordered an immediate evacuation of the club premises.

The final extreme low-level run by the aircraft along runway 36 resulted in an impact with the club’s facility at ground level.

The club facility and Matsieng’s air traffic control tower were destroyed on impact.

Fire also destroyed 13 vehicles parked nearby.

“There was no serious injury in the vicinity of the accident scene,” the statement said, adding that the aircraft involved was a twin-engine 2016 Beechcraft Kingair B200 A2- MBM.

The emergency services of the Kgatleng District Council were on the scene within minutes to attend to the fire and distressed people.

The statement said it was believed that the pilot had no permission to fly the aircraft involved.

The police and Botswana aviation authorities are investigating.

- Xinhua