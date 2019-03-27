US astronaut Anne McClain, member of the main crew of the expedition to the International Space Station (ISS), gestures prior to the launch of Soyuz MS-11 space ship at the Russian leased Baikonur cosmodrome, Kazakhstan, in December 2018. Picture: Dmitri Lovetsky/AP

INTERNATIONAL - What should have been a giant leap for womankind has turned into a stumble on the path to equality after US space agency Nasa cancelled the first all-female spacewalk because of a lack of a spacesuit in the right size. Anne McClain and Christina Koch had been due to step into history books in a spacewalk on Friday, during the final week of Women’s History Month.

But McClain will now give up her place on the mission to her male colleague Nick Hague.

“Mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, due in part to spacesuit availability on the station,” Nasa said.

“McClain learnt during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso - essentially the shirt of the spacesuit - fits her best. Because only one medium- size torso can be made ready by Friday, Koch will wear it.”

Nearly 60 years after the first human blasted off into space, less than 11% of the 500-plus people who have travelled to space have been women.

“Anne trained in medium and large and thought she could use a large, but decided after Friday’s spacewalk a medium fits better,” wrote spokeswoman person Stephanie Schierholz on Twitter. “In this case, it’s easier (and faster!) to change spacewalkers than reconfigure the spacesuit.”

The Nasa announcement was met with disappointment on social media, with some arguing an all-female spacewalk was overdue.

Others said they were sad that a milestone moment for women’s space exploration had been deferred, but safety came first.

- Thomson Reuters Foundation