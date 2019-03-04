The SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule approaches the International Space Station

INTERNATIONAL - SpaceX’s unmanned Crew Dragon capsule successfully docked at the International Space Station yesterday, bringing the US company one step closer to its goal of sending people into space. Nasa experts announced “hard capture complete” in a live webcast of the docking, with applause and cheers audible from the control room.

Soon after, the company of star entrepreneur Elon Musk hailed the successful arrival on Twitter as “a first for a commercially built and operated spacecraft designed for crew!”

The next stage of the mission also went without a hitch when astronauts on the ISS opened the hatch to the spacecraft. “The station crew can now go inside on the first American spacecraft to dock to the orbiting laboratory,” Nasa wrote on Twitter.

The Crew Dragon capsule was carrying a dummy astronaut, an “anthropomorphic test device” named Ripley after the lead character played by Sigourney Weaver in the Alien film series.

A picture tweeted by Musk on Saturday showed that Ripley was accompanied by a small plush Earth toy.

- dpa/ African News Agency (ANA)