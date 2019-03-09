A new dating app called Tudder helps farmers match up potential bovine partners for their cattle. The new app, inspired by human dating app Tinder, is demonstrated at a farm in Hampshire, England. REUTERS/Matthew Stock

PETERSFIELD - A Tinder-inspired app is helping farmers match up potential partners for their cattle.

Called “Tudder” - a mix of dating app Tinder and udder - it lets farmers swipe right on cattle they like the look of.





They are then directed to a page on the SellMyLivestock website where they can browse more pictures and data about the animals before deciding whether to buy.





Valuable information is available on matters like milk yield and protein content, or calving potential, explained Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech which runs SellMyLivestock (SML) and Graindex, a UK-based online agritech trading platform.





“Matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there’s a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be,” he said.





Launching just in time for Valentine’s Day, the makers believer Tudder is the first ever matchmaking app for livestock.





As with the human equivalent, farmers use smartphones to first choose whether they are looking for a male or female, swiping through photos - right for yes and left for no - until they find a match.





Putting data at their fingertips connects farmers from all over the country, making trading easier.





Cattle farmer and Tudder user James Bridger said it eases transport stress for animals and may rival traditional markets.





“You’ve got all this data of its background and everything which if you’re at a market you might not have had the time to go through for every single random animal,” he told Reuters in the southern English county of Hampshire.