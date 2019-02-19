FILE - In this May 18, 2012, file photo a television photographer shoots the sign outside of Facebook headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif. A parliamentary committee report published Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019, has recommended that the United Kingdom government increase oversight of social media platforms like Facebook to better control harmful or illegal content. (AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

LONDON - Social media sites could face criminal sanctions if they fail to rein in their behaviour, Culture Secretary Jeremy Wright said yesterday. Sites could be forced to follow a compulsory code of ethics to protect young and vulnerable users, the culture committee said in a separate report on fake news and disinformation, published yesterday.

It is calling for an independent regulator to ensure companies define and remove harmful content. Tory MP and committee chairperson Damian Collins said social media companies were failing in their duty of care to act against harmful content.

He also said sites must respect users’ data and privacy rights. The report follows the death of 14-year-old Molly Russell, whose father blamed her death on images she saw on social media. Now pressure is growing on the government to tackle the unchecked power of sites such as Facebook and Instagram.

The report, by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee, calls for changes to the current system. It says: “We believe that a compulsory code of ethics should be established, overseen by an independent regulator, setting out what constitutes harmful content.”

The report said the new code should aim to establish a legal duty of care to make social media sites liable for harmful and illegal content on their platforms.

If a company breaks this code, the regulator should be able to legally challenge the company and impose fines.

Facebook denied the claims.

- Daily Mail