DURBAN - TheWorld Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) has launched the One Planet City Challenge 2019, asking cities to show how they aim to deliver on the Paris Agreement by limiting their climate impact. The WWF said the new assessment framework for the challenge would be based on data from the UN climate panel and participating cities would be asked to compare their current emissions with the emission reductions needed to reach the target of limiting global warming to below 1.5ºC.

“By joining WWF’s One Planet City Challenge, local authorities receive a professional assessment of their performance and advice about the most effective steps they can take to limit global warming,” said Louise Scholtz, WWF South Africa’s Urban Future programme manager.

This would establish the levels required, taking into account each city’s level of development. Local governments would also receive guidance as to how they could most effectively bring about reductions and adapt to anticipated impacts of climate change.

The WWF said the challenge would conclude in 2020, with an international expert jury nominating the winners in each participating country. From those cities, the jury will choose a global winner - with the most compatible action plan to limit warming to 1.5ºC.

“Cities are already responsible for more than 70% of global CO2 emissions. It is estimated that 66% of the global population will be living in cities by 2050, so leading cities have an important role in showing the way forward. By demonstrating how it’s done, cities can have a major influence on the rest of the world. WWF wants to work with these cities to help them make the most effective choices,” the WWF said.

- THE MERCURY