Thulani Zondo made an early start selling refreshments to police officers before former president Jacob Zuma arrived for his corruption case at the Durban High Court. Picture: Karen Singh
Thulani Zondo made an early start selling refreshments to police officers before former president Jacob Zuma arrived for his corruption case at the Durban High Court. Picture: Karen Singh
Vendors rush to the crowd gathered to listen to former president Jacob Zuma after his second appearance at the Durban High Court. Zuma's corruption case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh
Vendors rush to the crowd gathered to listen to former president Jacob Zuma after his second appearance at the Durban High Court. Zuma's corruption case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh
A pro-Zuma supporter purchases fruit as she makes her way to the Durban High Court. Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh.
A pro-Zuma supporter purchases fruit as she makes her way to the Durban High Court. Former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh.
A man chooses a T-shirt from one of the hawkers stationed outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma made his second court appearance for corruption. Picture Credit: Karen Singh.
A man chooses a T-shirt from one of the hawkers stationed outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma made his second court appearance for corruption. Picture Credit: Karen Singh.
Fikile Mbatha, 59, prepared a trolley full of mielies for hungry pro-Zuma supporters outside the Durban High Court. Jacob Zuma's case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh.
Fikile Mbatha, 59, prepared a trolley full of mielies for hungry pro-Zuma supporters outside the Durban High Court. Jacob Zuma's case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh.
Tshidi Tekane enjoys a mielie outside the Durban High Court. Picture: Karen Singh
Tshidi Tekane enjoys a mielie outside the Durban High Court. Picture: Karen Singh
Vendors sell their goods while listening to former president Jacob Zuma address the crowd after his second appearance at the Durban High Court. Zuma's corruption case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh
Vendors sell their goods while listening to former president Jacob Zuma address the crowd after his second appearance at the Durban High Court. Zuma's corruption case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh
Bernard Gcwensa had music blaring at his stall, outside the Durban High Court, where he sold R20 CD's with 12 Zuma songs on each. Former president Jacob Zuma's case was postponed to July 27. Picture. Karen Singh
Bernard Gcwensa had music blaring at his stall, outside the Durban High Court, where he sold R20 CD's with 12 Zuma songs on each. Former president Jacob Zuma's case was postponed to July 27. Picture. Karen Singh
A woman prepares bread parcels to be sold to the crowd outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma made his second appearance for corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
A woman prepares bread parcels to be sold to the crowd outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma made his second appearance for corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
Lindi Sangweni and Mbali Ngcobo sold a variety of food outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma made his second court appearance for corruption. Picture: Karen Singh
Lindi Sangweni and Mbali Ngcobo sold a variety of food outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma made his second court appearance for corruption. Picture: Karen Singh
Vendors strategically placed themselves in line with hundreds of pro-Zuma supporters as they approached the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma was appearing for corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
Vendors strategically placed themselves in line with hundreds of pro-Zuma supporters as they approached the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma was appearing for corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
Merchandise sold on the street outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma appeared on corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
Merchandise sold on the street outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma appeared on corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
There were police officers stationed around the Durban High Court where hawkers sold goods to Zuma supporters. The former president's case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh
There were police officers stationed around the Durban High Court where hawkers sold goods to Zuma supporters. The former president's case was postponed to July 27. Picture: Karen Singh
A man inquires about the price of this ANC T-Shirt. Hawkers set up outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma appeared on corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh
A man inquires about the price of this ANC T-Shirt. Hawkers set up outside the Durban High Court where former president Jacob Zuma appeared on corruption charges. Picture: Karen Singh

Durban - While State Advocate Billy Downer was asking for a postponement of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case on Friday morning, hawkers were lined up outside the Durban High Court waiting for the arrival of hundreds of pro-Zuma supporters.

Excitement filled the air as vendors rushed to layout their merchandise and prepare food for the mass of people who were marching from King Dinuzulu Park to the court in anticipation of seeing Zuma after the case.

Not only were there local hawkers but many had traveled from far and wide not only to sell their goods but also to support the former president. "I'm here to sell my drinks and make some money. I also believe there are lots of people supporting Zuma and I am also one of them." said energy drink vendor Siyabonga Dlamini.

Dlamini said he hopes to make as much money as he had made for Zuma's last court appearance in April.

Dressed in ANC branded clothing, T-shirt vendor Thobeka Mketshane said ,"I support Zuma 100%."

WATCH: Free education is compulsory, says Zuma

Owen Ndlovu, 27, arrived in Durban on Thursday night, from Johannesburg, ahead of the night vigil and planned to travel around with Zuma wherever he appears.

"My boss has a licence, so we get the badges from the ANC offices to make the clothing and I travel all over, as long as Zuma is there, I will be there too." Ndlovu said.

Besides T-shirts and vetkoeks, other items being sold ranged from chips, sweets, ice cream, cold drinks and fried fish to airtime, Zuma CD's, boiled eggs, electricity and DSTV vouchers.

Zuma's case has been postponed until July 27, and moved to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.