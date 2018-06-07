Durban - While State Advocate Billy Downer was asking for a postponement of former president Jacob Zuma's corruption case on Friday morning, hawkers were lined up outside the Durban High Court waiting for the arrival of hundreds of pro-Zuma supporters.

Excitement filled the air as vendors rushed to layout their merchandise and prepare food for the mass of people who were marching from King Dinuzulu Park to the court in anticipation of seeing Zuma after the case.

A pro #Zuma food vendor fries vetkoeks in preparation for hungry #HandsOffZuma supporters outside Durban High Court #ZumaCharges @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/TWmwQfZVn9 — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) June 8, 2018

Not only were there local hawkers but many had traveled from far and wide not only to sell their goods but also to support the former president. "I'm here to sell my drinks and make some money. I also believe there are lots of people supporting Zuma and I am also one of them." said energy drink vendor Siyabonga Dlamini.

Dlamini said he hopes to make as much money as he had made for Zuma's last court appearance in April.

Dressed in ANC branded clothing, T-shirt vendor Thobeka Mketshane said ,"I support Zuma 100%."

WATCH: Free education is compulsory, says Zuma

Owen Ndlovu, 27, arrived in Durban on Thursday night, from Johannesburg, ahead of the night vigil and planned to travel around with Zuma wherever he appears.

"My boss has a licence, so we get the badges from the ANC offices to make the clothing and I travel all over, as long as Zuma is there, I will be there too." Ndlovu said.

Besides T-shirts and vetkoeks, other items being sold ranged from chips, sweets, ice cream, cold drinks and fried fish to airtime, Zuma CD's, boiled eggs, electricity and DSTV vouchers.

Forgot to pay DSTV or top up on airtime? Don't stress you can get it outside Durban High Court #ZumaCharges #HandsOffZuma #Zuma @TheMercurySA pic.twitter.com/vpnyIWCiCX — Karen Singh (@Karenjansin) June 8, 2018

Zuma's case has been postponed until July 27, and moved to the Pietermaritzburg High Court.