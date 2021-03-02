2021 South African RCX Championship kicks off at Zwartkops

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG - On Sunday, 28 February, the Motul RC Raceway at Zwartkops near Pretoria hosted the first round of the 2021 RCX Championship and the warm-up to the National Series. The specially designed and constructed, world-class, radio-control-racing Zwartkops track was open for both amateurs and South Africa’s top RCX competitors. With a current lap record of just 37 seconds for the 325m circuit, RCX has all the thrills, spills and high-octane energy of other motorsport – just on a slightly smaller scale. Recently renovated, re-painted and re-branded for the 2021 season, the Motul RC Raceway at Zwartkops served as the ideal venue for this year’s curtain-raiser. “The 2021 RCX season has started off with the bang. We are looking forward to bringing the excitement of this sport to motorsport fans and competitors this year,” says track owner Brendon van Staden. “As the only multi-surface track in SA, we’re proud to host the SA Championship and there are more exciting events planned to take place soon,” he adds. Catching some air at the Zwartkops radio control racing circuit How the 2021 South African RCX Championship works

With 8 competitive classes, the format of the 2021 RCX Championship sees competitors in each class test their mettle in three, 6-minute qualifying rounds followed by a main race lasting from 30 to 45 minutes.

There are two junior classes in the mix, making RCX a sport for all ages.

With competitors aged from just 4 years old to over 65, a single race can feature two or three generations of competitors, making this a great family fun event.

Crews working on their cars

Re-igniting a passion for motorsport in South Africa

“As a brand that’s committed to growing every kind of motorsport, it was only natural that Motul would want to get involved in the RCX Championship,” says Mercia Jansen, Motul Area Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa. “This fun, engaging and innovative motorsport contains all the speed and power that South African motorsport fans have been missing over the last 12 months –and we’re delighted to be involved as a lead sponsor of the Motul RC Raceway and the RCX Championship,” she adds.

Mercia Jansen (left) and Brendon van Staden

SA’ leading racers compete; you can watch from home too

The fastest class of all – the 1/8th Pro Nitro Buggy class – will see some of SA’s leading RCX competitors battle it out for top honours this year. The good news is that by viewing the live-timing link on Motul’s website, you can enjoy the vibe and all the action from the safety of your own home.

This year’s leading competitors include eight-time SA Champion Miguel Haasbroek (Mugen Seiki, OS Speed), defending RCX Pro Buggy Champion Kyle Stofberg (HB Racing, Picco, 6MIK), Triple RCX Pro Buggy Champion Justin van Biljon (Mugen Seiki, AMR OS Speed), and 2020 KwaZulu Natal Pro Buggy Champion, Richard Duckham (TLR, Picco, 6MIK).

Pro Nitro Buggy winners - Richard Duckham (2nd), Kyle Stofberg (1st) and Miguel Haasbroek (3rd)

Pro RC racers and amateurs with their own vehicles who want to take on the challenge of the Motul RC Raceway at Zwartkops can visit www.zwartkopsrcx.co.za for more information on the Championship entry details and confirmed dates for open days.

DRIVE360