5 gift ideas for the petrolhead in your life

By: Double Apex The festive season is upon us, and with it comes the annual challenge of finding the perfect gift for loved ones. But for the petrolhead in your life, the quest can be particularly daunting. Fear not. This year, ditch the mundane and embrace the spirit of the season with gifts that truly appeal to the petrolhead you love with our Petrolhead Gift Guide 2023.

Advanced Driving Course For the ultimate adrenaline rush, gift an advanced driving course. Attending one of these lets you explore the limits of high-performance vehicles in a safe enviroment. There are courses on offer from a few major automakers in SA as well as from private companies. Choose well and you could even get a discount off your insurance policy after you’re certified.

If off-roading is more their speed, there are also 4×4 courses that teach owners/drivers how to better handle their vehicles in tricky conditions. Speaking of offf-roading… Portable Air Compressor From the unforgiving gravel roads of the Klein Karoo to the reaches of Namaqualand, a flat tyre can derail any adventure.

A portable air compressor can ensures a journey resumes without too much drama. Newer models have built-in battery packs and even serve as a power source. A portable air compressor is the ultimate off-road companion, allowing petrolheads to tackle any terrain with confidence. Lego Let’s face it, most petrolheads are kids at heart. So what better gift than Lego. Lego produces several kits in their Speedmasters and Technic ranges.

Among the latter are the McLaren Senna GTR. The intricate and detailed replica presents a satisfying and rewarding build. Each brick they place brings the builder closer to realising their dream supercar, culminating in a stunning centerpiece that showcases their dedication and passion for all things automotive. More than just a toy, the Lego Technic McLaren Senna GTR is a gift that fuels their imagination and sparks joy, making it the perfect fit for petrolheads this Christmas. Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit 60 Years of Memories

Give the gift of nostalgia and relive the glory days of motorsport with the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit: 60 Years of Memories book. This limited edition coffee table book is a must-have for any petrolhead. It offers a comprehensive journey through the legendary circuit’s history. Packed with over 1,500 images, many never seen before, the book vividly portrays Kyalami’s evolution from its humble beginnings to its international fame. This book isn’t just a collection of facts; it’s a journey through Kyalami’s legacy. It captures the passion, the competition, and the unforgettable moments that cemented Kyalami’s place in motorsport history.

Gear Up for the Holidays with Double Apex If you want to ditch the predictable gifts and choose something that truly speaks to the motorhead in your life, get them a Double Apex T-shirt. More than just clothing, these shirts are a statement piece, a way to proudly display your passion for the world of racing. Double Apex offers a wide range of designs, from iconic logos to car illustrations. Each design is crafted with meticulous detail and vibrant colours, ensuring your T-shirt becomes a conversation starter wherever you go. Whether you’re pounding laps at the track or simply chilling at your local hangout, your Double Apex T-shirt will keep you feeling good all day long. Browse the full collection by clicking here.