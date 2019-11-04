THE X7 is everything that you know and love about BMW’s SAV crossovers, just super-sized and glorified with just about all the luxury trappings you could possibly wish for at the R1.5million mark.

Our top 3 lists are based on our experience with the cars, and our team’s interactions with one another based on these experiences, which might come in handy as you go tyre-kicking this holiday season.

These are the three luxury vehicles that continue to impress us for their value for money, segment-defining characteristics and overall pleasure to live with and experience.

JOHANNESBURG - As part of our Best Buys awards for 2019, Drive360 and IOL Motoring has named our top three cars in five different categories.

As the imposing new flagship of BMW’s X range of SAVs, the X7 is over 5.1m long and can seat seven occupants in reasonable comfort, while still leaving 326l of stashing space in the boot. The standard seven-seat layout is highly variable and BMW also offers a more interactive six-seat option, in which the middle-row occupants get a pair of individual chairs, featuring arm rests and exactly the same adjustment functionality as the front seats. Air suspension on both axles ensures a cosy and relaxing ride.

Although there are other vehicles out there that can seat seven in comfort, few can match the luxury and style that you find inside the BMW X7. Bathed in Vernasca leather and other high-end materials, the cabin feels luxurious as well as light and airy, particularly if you opt for the Sky Lounge panoramic roof.

But the luxury is more than just a feeling here - all X7s come with BMW’s live cockpit infotainment system with gesture control and intelligent personal assistant, as well as a 205W 10-speaker sound system, five-zone climate control, active cruise control with stop and go, steering and lane control assist, head-up display, BMW's digital display key, rear sun-blinds and an automatic tailgate. You might easily get away without attacking the options list, but BMW has even left some temptations there, including Bowers & Wilkins sound and a rear-seat entertainment system.

The X7 is available locally with three engines. The less expensive option is the xDrive30d, powered by BMW’s 195kW, 620Nm 3-litre straight-six turbodiesel, but the one you really want is the M50d, which gets the full-fat quad-turbo version of that engine, rated at 294kW and 760Nm. There’s also an M50i, featuring BMW’s 390kW, 750Nm V8 turbopetrol engine.

So how much? An xDrive30d will set you back R1562849 while an M50d could be yours for R1862308, and it’s not much of a stretch to the M50i, which retails at R1871543. - Jason Woosey

Mercedes-Benz GLE oozes luxury

Luxury vehicles. Now there’s a term that South Africans like.