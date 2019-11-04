It's cars like this that we’re going to miss the most one day when vehicles all drive themselves and the word petrol is something the curator shyly whispers at the Motorhead Museum.

The M2 Competition is a compact rear-wheel-drive thrill machine that requires a skilled driver who understands the art of oversteer. It’s even available with a manual gearbox, which is becoming a rare option in the sports car world, although BMW also sells an M-DCT auto version for those who appreciate a good dual-clutch set-up.

It’s a car that will reward richly with its 302kW turbocharged straight six engine, which is a detuned version of the 317kW motor that you find under the bonnet of its larger M3 and M4 brothers. In fact, it even shares the same torque output of 550Nm.

Activate launch control and the M2 Competition will screech from 0-100km/* in only 4.2 seconds, when fitted with the automated ‘box, and 4.4 seconds in manual form if you’re snap-changing is up to scratch.

But much of the thrills are to be had in hard cornering, meaning this is a car that you must take to the track if you’re lucky enough to own it.

BMW has beefed up the driving dynamics by fitting a carbon fibre reinforced plastic strut across the engine compartment, as per the M4, to improve front section rigidity and increase steering precision.

The Active M Differential and Dynamic Stability Control systems have also been recalibrated by the M Division experts to match the car’s persona and increased outputs.

Drivers can play with various combinations for the vehicle’s engine and dynamic systems through selector switches on the centre console, while preferred settings can be saved for easy access later via the M1 and M2 buttons.

So what else has BMW’s M Division done to make the interior feel special?

For starters, there’s a sill plate with the M2 Competition logo, M-specific steering wheel, red stop/start button and M-striped seat belts, while buyers can also opt for grippy M Sport seats with integrated headrests - a must have.

The M2 Competition is also tricked-out with an exclusive new metallic Hockenheim Silver paint job and 19-inch alloy wheels, double-arm wing mirrors.

Expect to pay R972030 for the manual version and R1026 506. - Jason Woosey

