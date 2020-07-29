Aruba.it Racing – Ducati team back on track for the second round of 2020 WorldSBK season

The 2020 WorldSBK season starts again after the first round in Australia which was followed by a long stop due to the outbreak of the Covid-19.

The Aruba.it Racing - Ducati team arrived today at the circuit of Jerez de la Frontera - Angel Nieto for the first day of setup characterized also by the new protocols that Dorna has introduced to ensure maximum prevention and safety inside the paddock.

Chaz Davies and Scott Redding will be back on their Ducati Panigale VR 4 on Friday for the first free practice of the #ESPWorldSBK and Davies is rearing to go.

"It's good to be back on track again. It will all be very different but I think the world has changed too in the last few months. For sure, as we have seen in MotoGP, the temperature will be a predominant factor for everyone. It will be a tough challenge from all points of view: for the riders, for the tyres, for the setup. For this reason, it will be very important to work very well from Friday morning. I feel good physically, I have worked a lot and I can't wait to get back on my Panigale V4 R also in light of the Misano and Barcelona tests which gave positive indications".

Redding like Davies is itching to get back on the track.