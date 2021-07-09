NEW MODEL: 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa has arrived, but you’re gonna have to wait

JOHANNESBURG - Suzuki South Africa has announced that its 2021 Hayabusa hyperbike has landed in Mzansi. They say the flagship of Suzuki’s motorcycle range has stormed through the homologation process and is ready to be released upon shop floors around the country, however, if you want to buy one after reading this, you’ll have to put a short hold on your horses as the first shipment of 20 has already been sold out. The bike retails for R329 000. Suzuki says the following shipment arriving towards the end of October or early November has also been accounted for. “Never before have we seen 40+ units of a R329 000 motorcycle sell out before they even land on our shores, enforcing the continuing legacy of the Hayabusa’s iconic name,” Suzuki says. “Our sales team will be commencing a tour with the 2021 Hayabusa to South African Suzuki dealers around the end of August, initially in KZN.”

Over the past ten years Suzuki SA has delivered more than 400 previous-gen Hayabusa bikes to customers, and it’s predicting a similar situation with its dramatic new model. 190 000 Hayabusa’s have been sold worldwide since its release back in 1999. The massively updated 2021 Suzuki Hayabusa features a 1340cc engine with more mid to low range grunt whilst achieving Euro 5 compliance. The engine delivers 140kW at 9700rpm and 150Nm at 7000rpm. Suzuki hasn’t provided acceleration figures, however, the top speed of the bike is electronically limited to 299km/h. All new aerodynamics are also said to provide the 2021 Hayabusa with the best drag coefficient of any motorcycle to date, enhancing high-speed stability. Suzuki also says that the bike’s bespoke KYB suspension package and Brembo brakes make it one of the most controllable bikes its ever manufactured.