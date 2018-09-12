Johannesburg - The third annual Stofskop 'Dash in the Dust' sponsored by Motul takes place at the Walkerville Showgrounds on Saturday, September 15. Spectators can expect loads of dust and plenty of noise, as well as some daredevil antics on a unique dirt track. The event is said to be the most fun you can have on two wheels.

"Stofskop is all about adrenaline and taking part, with a funky yet relaxed vibe thanks to slightly crazy competitors and their wacky riding gear," organisers say.

The event will appeal to motorcycle enthusiasts and families looking for something a little different to do on a Saturday. With spectator tickets priced at R20 (at the gate) and children under 12 getting in for free, it’s an affordable day out, too.

“Motul believes in making motorcycling more accessible and Stofskop is exactly the sort of event that creates interest in the discipline that everyone at Motul is so committed to,” says Mercia Jansen of Motul.

Stofskop’s chief organiser, Chris Shelvey says the first rule of Stofskop is that there are no rules. “However, in the interests of safety, riders can find the guidelines and category classifications on our website at www.stofskop.co.za ,” he adds.