Johannesburg - Tickets have gone on sale for the third annual SA Bike Festival, powered by Discovery Channel, at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit from 25-27 May 2018. It’s the largest motorcycle festival in Southern Africa and visitors can again expect a huge variety of the newest biking trends from the world’s top brands alongside live music, test rides, training courses, stunts, childrens’ activities, food trucks plus the best in lifestyle and merchandise.

Last year the three-day event attracted over 20 000 riders, collectors, motoring enthusiasts and their families from all over the country.

Entry tickets are priced betwee R200 and R950 per adult depending on the package, R150 for teens aged 11 to 16, and free for children under 10.

Visitors will be able to test ride the latest motorcycles around the circuit at R100 to R160 per ride. For R100 a ride, they can also test ride adventure bikes on a 2km offroad course.

The Sunday Charity Ride takes on a new route this year and provides the opportunity for the public to ride the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on their own motorcycles on May 27.

For more information on the event and to pre-book circuit test rides please visit the SA Bike Festival website .

Drive360