The first sales of Triumph motorcycles, under the new distributor, will begin in May this year.

Johannesburg - Triumph South Africa, a joint venture between the Fury Motor Group and automotive industry veteran Bruce Allen, has been appointed as distributor of Triumph motorcycles in South Africa. This follows the British motorcycle brand parting ways with longtime partner Kawasaki Motorcycles South Africa, which distributed Triumph here for 22 years.

Triumph SA will sell adventure and touring motorcycles including the Tiger 800, Tiger 1200 and Tiger Sport; roadsters (Street Triple and Speed Triple) as well as modern classics (Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Thruxton, Street Scrambler, Bonneville Bobber and Bonneville Speedmaster).

The first sales of motorcycles will begin in May 2018, says Allen, who has been appointed the CEO of Triumph SA.

Allen brings extensive automotive and premium brand experience with 24 years of automotive retail experience. The Fury Motor Group, established in 1995, is a diverse private motor group, representing multiple automotive brands in Gauteng and Kwa Zulu Natal.

Established in 1902, Triumph Motorcycles is the largest British motorcycle manufacturer and has more than 750 dealers across the world. The company produces around 60 000 motorcycles per year and has a market share of six percent of the over 500cc segment.

Triumph has embarked on an international programme to establish more premium-looking dealerships, and in SA this smart new image will be showcased in a new flagship ‘Triumph World Black’ facility being built in Woodmead, Johannesburg.

Construction on the new facility will commence in May 2018. It will open to the public by December 2018, with dealers to follow in Cape Town (2019) and Pretoria (2020).

Triumph Johannesburg will operate in the interim from South Road in Sandton, where servicing will be available from late March 2018. This is a Fury Motor Group owned property which has been made available for use by Triumph South Africa.

The existing Triumph dealers in Gauteng (Centurion, Edenvale and Boksburg) will continue to act as Authorised Triumph Service Centres during construction of the ‘Triumph World Black’ facility in Woodmead.

The previous dealers in Cape Town, Durban and Port Elizabeth will also continue to support Triumph owners as service centres.

The warranties of existing Triumph customers will be honoured through this service network.

The 116-year old brand has a strong following in this country with around 4500 Triumphs on local roads. The Triumph Thruxton R was also voted South Africa’s 2016 Pirelli Bike of the Year.