Two Wheels: Ladies learn to ride bikes

“I’ve always loved the camaraderie that you find everywhere in the motorcycling community, and there was plenty of that on display here,” commented Mercia Jansen, Motul’s Area Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa and the organiser of the event. “Motorcycle riding has been a passion of mine for many years and it was wonderful to see how much the ladies enjoyed themselves this weekend. I was also delighted to see some of my colleagues from Motul taking part and brushing up on their riding skills,” she added.

JOHANNESBURG - Following on from the success of the first Ladies Learn to Ride a Motorcycle event in 2020, Motul once again teamed up with Honda South Africa and the ADA Training & Outdoor Centre to give more ladies the opportunity to enjoy expert motorcycle tuition. The feedback from participants in this year’s event, which took place on Saturday June 12th, was overwhelmingly positive, with ladies who were nervous at first soon becoming confident riders.

Special guests on the day included the winners of Motul’s Know Your Oil competition on Mix FM – they enjoyed themselves so much that they have decided to encourage their moms, sisters and friends to consider joining them for motorcycle riding lessons. That’s something that bodes well for the future of growing the motorcycling community in South Africa.

The success of the event is a testament to the skill of the instructors at the ADA Training & Outdoor Centre and the wide range of motorcycles supplied by Honda SA that cater to all skill levels. The combination of expert training, equipment and support allowed all the participants to relax and feel comfortable with trying this thrilling experience. It was wonderful to see their confidence grow during the course of the day.

Paige Lindenberg

“This was my second opportunity to get involved in Ladies Learn to Ride a Motorcycle and it was just as enjoyable!” says racing car driver and Shelby SA National Marketing Manager, Paige Lindenberg. “It was indeed an awesome day, I left with alot of lessons learnt. Thank you for a well-oiled event!” adds Matilda du Toit, one of the Mix FM competition winners who attended the event.