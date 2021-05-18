Women only: it’s your chance to learn how to ride a motorbike cost-effectively

JOHANNESBURG - Following on from the success of the first Ladies Learn to Ride a Motorcycle event last year, Motul has once again teamed up with Honda South Africa and the ADA Training and Outdoor Centre to give more South African ladies the opportunity to enjoy expert motorcycle tuition. The feedback from the 2020 event was overwhelmingly positive according to the organisers.

South African women learn to ride motorcycles at the ADA Training Facility

“Motorcycle riding has been a passion of mine for many years,” says Mercia Jansen, Motul’s Area Manager for Southern and Eastern Africa. “I meet many women who have always wanted to ride motorcycles but lack the necessary confidence or don’t know where to start. I’m delighted to be able to tell them that this Learn to Ride a Motorcycle event is the answer.”

Jansen explains that during the Know Your Oil campaign powered by Motul on Mix FM, she heard from many ladies who were keen to take part in this event. They included lots of women in their 50s who were looking to enjoy new experiences and challenges.

Boxer and actress, Nicole Bissick learns to ride a motorcycle at last year’s event

The second edition of the Ladies Learn to Ride a Motorcycle event will take place at the ADA facility near Hartbeespoort on Saturday 12 June 2021.

The cost per rider is R1 090 for the full-day course including lunch and refreshments, and all that’s required is a long-sleeved shirt, long pants and closed shoes (hiking shoes or tekkies are recommended).

A sense of adventure is also recommended, Jansen adds, saying that smiles, helmets and protective gear will be provided. Anyone who already has safety equipment can bring it along, but there’s no need to purchase anything extra.

Motorcycles for the event will be supplied by Honda SA.

“The combination of a safe and reputable training facility, experienced ADA trainers, world-class motorcycles and the backing of both Motul and vehicle performance specialists Shelby South Africa, will ensure that each new rider can gain skills and confidence at their own pace,” Jansen says.

SA track racing ace and Shelby fanatic Paige Lindenburg

“I’m thrilled to have the chance to support Ladies Learn to Ride a Motorcycle again,” expounds racing car driver and Shelby SA National Marketing Manager, Paige Lindenberg.

Lindenberg was the driving force behind the original #IconicWomen campaign that led to the first Learn to Ride a Motorcycle event and has now returned to support the event for a second consecutive year. “I’m delighted that this has grown into its own independent event, and that more ladies will be able to gain safe riding skills - and have a wonderful day out,” adds Lindenberg.

To book your place at this year’s event, contact [email protected] with your name and “Ladies Learn to Ride a Motorcycle 2021” in the subject line. Places are offered on a first-come, first-served basis, and only 20 spots are available.

Last year’s participants in the learn-to-ride motorcycles campaign

IOL MOTORING