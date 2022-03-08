Bonnets & Boots EP11: How to save fuel, new Ford Everest and other upcoming cars

Cape Town - It’s been a busy few weeks at IOL Motoring, with vehicle launches and reveals coming in thick and fast. In our latest podcast we take a closer look at the new Ford Everest and Ford Ranger Raptor , both of which have upped their games in ways that will surely be giving the competition sleepless nights.

We also take a spin in the new Porsche 911 GT3, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, before entering into a more sobering discussion on fuel prices and what motorists can do to save some of this black gold with every tank.

Click on the embed below to watch Episode 10:

IOL Motoring