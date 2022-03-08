Bonnets & Boots EP11: How to save fuel, new Ford Everest and other upcoming cars

Bonnets & Boots: Episode 10 is now live
Cape Town - It’s been a busy few weeks at IOL Motoring, with vehicle launches and reveals coming in thick and fast. In our latest podcast we take a closer look at the new Ford Everest and Ford Ranger Raptor, both of which have upped their games in ways that will surely be giving the competition sleepless nights.
We also take a spin in the new Porsche 911 GT3, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Chery Tiggo 8 Pro, before entering into a more sobering discussion on fuel prices and what motorists can do to save some of this black gold with every tank.
Click on the embed below to watch Episode 10:
