Ferrari’s first-ever series plug-in-hybrid, the SF90, has been causing a stir in motoring circles, not only for being the marque’s fastest production car ever, but also because its innovative new drivetrain is a radical departure for the Prancing Horse, and one that’s likely to serve as a blueprint for its future supercars. But behind the scenes, its custom battery is also said to be exciting investors. Yasa, which is a leading manufacturer of axial-flux electric motors, developed a custom version of its electric motor for the Ferrari SF90, and this was made possible by a significant investment by a South African linked investment company called Universal Partners.

“YASA holds great potential through its innovative approach to electrification in the automotive and aerospace industries,” said Universal Partners CEO, Pierre Joubert.

“Solid investment bases provide good returns,” Joubert added. “The confidence of global brands like Ferrari improves the potential return and are an endorsement of the investments Universal Partners makes.”

Universal Partners has a largely South African shareholder base and has a secondary listing on the JSE’s Alternative Exchange.

Most potent Ferrari ever

For the record, the SF90’s powertrain mates a turbocharged V8 engine to three electric motors for a total system output of 736kW, which is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in just 2.5 seconds and to 200 in 6.7s, according to claims.

This astounding acceleration comes as a result of both extreme power and the ability to transfer it to all four wheels in a smooth and efficient manner. To that end, the car has two electric motors mounted on the front axle and a third one positioned between the petrol engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch transmission, which together drive the rear wheels.

IOL Motoring



