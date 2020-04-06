Long-term update: Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium packs impressive spec

Johannesburg - We’ve spent the last six months with the range-topping Titanium version of the Ford Figo, and what still stands out the most for us is how it drives.

In the last few updates we’ve raved about how the little 88kW 1.5-litre hatchback punches above its weight in performance terms, and how surprisingly fun to drive it is, but another aspect that we’ve come to appreciate is how well specced it is for the price.

Let’s start with some context. At R235 700, the Ford Figo 1.5 Titanium is not exactly a budget hatchback, instead it plugs the gap between your traditional cheapies and the increasingly premium B-segment hatchbacks. Consider that to get into the cheapest VW Polo (and here we’re talking a base spec 1.6 Conceptline), you’re going to need R248 000, while a Nissan Micra starts at R263 500 and a Toyota Yaris at R259 000. The least expensive Ford Fiesta, albeit with a higher spec level than its aforementioned rivals, will set you back R296 200.

Perched at the top of the Figo range, the Titanium offers more than you’d expect at the price, including automatic climate control, auto headlights and wipers and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, but its biggest selling point is the Sync3 infotainment system, which not only offers Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, but also features smart voice control and the convenience of a reverse camera.

It’s essentially the same infotainment system that you get in all the bigger Ford products nowadays, just with a smaller 16.5cm screen. The graphics are neat and relatively modern looking, and the system is easy to use.