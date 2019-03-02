If the Range Rover Velar appeals to you, but you feel it’s missing a little bit of poke, you’ll be pleased to note that Jaguar Land Rover SA has confirmed that the new Range Rover Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition is coming to South Africa. JOHANNESBURG -

Designed as the showstopper of the Velar line-up, the new model has been developed by Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations and is powered by a 405kW 5.0-litre V8 supercharged engine. Yummy.

With a range of unique design enhancements, adding to its exclusivity, this limited edition model will be available to purchase for one year only.

The Velar was named World Car Design of the Year at the 2018 World Car Awards and it is the second model in the Range Rover family to wear the coveted badge, after the introduction of the Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic in 2017.

That supercharged V8 lump under the bonnet propels the car from a standstill to 100km/* in 4.5 seconds (and on to a maximum velocity of 274km/* ).

If stopping power might be a concern, uprated brakes and suspension components, plus bespoke settings for everything from the powertrain to the safety systems, are said to ensure that the new SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition mixes the personality of a performance car with the go-anywhere capability you expect of the Range Rover nameplate.





To visually set you apart in the new model, you get a sportier front bumper with larger air intakes to feed the ‘charged’ engine and cool the uprated braking system. A new grille and lower side mouldings combine with a revised rear bumper featuring integrated quad exhaust finishers too.

Even the Range Rover lettering on the bonnet and tailgate has been enhanced, with a knurled finish on the metal element of the two-piece letters adding a fresh degree of sophistication to the exterior.

The vehicle is also the only Velar available in Satin Byron Blue (a metallic paint finish from Special Vehicle Operations’ Premium Palette range) and all models feature a contrasting Narvik Black roof as standard. Also, you get distinctive forged aluminium wheels, 21-inch in diameter, but weighing the same as the 20-inch wheels fitted to ‘normal’ Velars.

If you want to individualise the vehicle even further, 22-inch rims with a Silver Sparkle finish and a diamond-turned lip is available as an option. The larger wheels are said to support the performance focus of the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, helping to generate more grip and accommodating larger brakes. Its 395mm front and 396mm diameter rear brake discs feature a two-piece construction to optimise weight. The extra stopping power is highlighted by red brake calipers (four-piston at the front, sliding at the rear) which feature Land Rover lettering too.

On the inside, the beastly exterior is matched by a heightened sense of luxury with a carefully curated combination of trim finishes and upholstery, according to the manufacturer. Twin-stitched, perforated and quilted Windsor leather is unique to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition, for instance, and adds to the sense of luxury inside.

Customers can choose from four interior colour combinations (Ebony, Cirrus, Vintage Tan and Pimento) and the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition features 20-way adjustable heated and cooled front seats with memory and massage functions as standard.

Other special touches include a unique sports steering wheel, which features a specially contoured rim and tactile aluminium gear shift paddles. Lower down, on the console, the rotary gear selector and circular control dials for the Touch Pro Duo infotainment system all feature a smart, knurled finish.

An optional carbon fibre pack for the interior adds a more contemporary feel to the cabin, with a distinctive steel weave, while sports pedals and illuminated metal scuffplates with Range Rover script complete the look.





Calibrations for the AWD system, Active Rear Locking Differential, eight-speed transmission, steering and air suspension have all been honed and are bespoke to the SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition; delivering a more focused driving experience.

According to JLR spokesmen, engineers at Land Rover Special Vehicle Operations spent 63 900 hours fine-tuning the calibration of the vehicle to optimise its ride, handling and responsiveness.

Despite all the cool stuff about this Velar, the coolest feature has to be its bespoke exhaust set-up, which provides a soundtrack to match its performance. The Variable Exhaust System features active-valve tech to optimise the exhaust note, depending upon the driving conditions, and it provides the Velar with an unmistakable V8 rumble, the manufacturer notes. The exhaust set-up is 7.1kg lighter than the standard design and its increased gas flow rate helps to unlock some of the flagship model’s increased performance.

The new Velar SVAutobiography Dynamic Edition isn’t cheap, though, priced from R1 714 000. The first units will start to arrive in South Africa in the second half of 2019.

IOL MOTORING