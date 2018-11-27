BMW's larger, larnier, tech-laden X5 hits SA
Fourth-gen crossover packs an almost insane amount of technology while also bringing in a more premium look and feel.27 November 2018 | Latest launches
Hyundai’s fourth-generation Santa Fe gets a more daring design and a raft of new gadgets and safety features.27 November 2018 | Latest launches
With its smooth lines, multi-screen cabin and new toys, Range Rover's new Evoque looks very much like a baby Velar.23 November 2018 | Latest launches
Renewed emphasis on lower cost engines as 1.6 GDI joins range while flagship powerplants fall away in 2019's rejigged line-up.20 November 2018 | Latest launches
Toyota has announced a few details ahead of the redesigned SUV's launch in early 2019.15 November 2018 | Latest launches
Special Edition ASX is based on the GLX and gains upgraded infotainment (with CarPlay) and various styling accessories.7 November 2018 | Latest launches
Volkswagen gives us one last teaser video before the SA-bound crossover is unveiled on Thursday night.23 October 2018 | Latest launches
Ford's little SUV is smooth in heavy traffic, nippy on dirt and quite happy in the twisties.22 October 2018 | Road tests
One of South Africa's most underrated SUVs gets a new look inside out as well as a rejigged range.22 October 2018 | Latest launches
BMW's roomy new X7 SAV flagship will take on the Mercedes GLS when it reaches South Africa in early 2019.17 October 2018 | Latest launches
Texan tuner Hennessey is claiming a new world record for its 748kW Jeep Trackhawk upgrade package.16 October 2018 | Latest launches
The EcoSport spreads its net quite widely across the compact SUV market and offers a refined driving experience.12 October 2018 | Road tests
Renault's budget SUV has been cleaned up and refined in its second generation. We took it off the beaten track in Mpumalanga.4 October 2018 | Latest launches
S3 engine brings Audi’s smallest crossover into a new performance league, and they've lowered it too.1 October 2018 | Latest launches
Cosmetic tweaks help make the two SA-market models more distinct from each other - but prices also go up.28 September 2018 | Latest launches
515kW anyone? Brabus has done what it does best by making an already insane SUV even crazier.26 September 2018 | Latest launches