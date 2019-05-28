The 959 is regarded by many as the finest car Porsche has ever built, and in the latest episode of Jay Leno’s Garage, the car-fanatical talk show host pays it due credit by meeting up with a fine example from 1988, and its owner Alex Grappo. The pair describe the 959 as a rolling laboratory for much of the good stuff that you see in Porsche cars today, but back in the late ‘80s it must have seemed like rocket science.

Not only did it have computer-controlled variable all-wheel-drive and height-adjustable suspension, as well as some advanced materials for the time such as Kevlar, but it was also the world’s fastest car with its 317km/h top speed.

While that title was soon taken away by the Ferrari F40 (another car that many would argue was the best car of the ‘80s) Porsche soon hit back with a lighter S version stripped of its many comfort features.

But it was the original ‘Komfort’ version featured in the video that many regard as the best as it was a supercar that could comfortably tackle the ins and outs of everyday life - when it wasn't storming along the autobahn at over 300km/h.

Let’s see what Leno and Grappo think about the 959 Komfort.

IOL Motoring



