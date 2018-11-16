HOT new Subaru WRX STi (Only 30 made for SA)
SUBARU'S WRX STi has been given some much needed love and attention in the form of a thoroughly revised limited edition model called the Diamond Edition.16 November 2018 | Latest launches
SUBARU'S WRX STi has been given some much needed love and attention in the form of a thoroughly revised limited edition model called the Diamond Edition.16 November 2018 | Latest launches
The Mustang is credited with single-handedly creating the American pony-car class back in 1964.17 October 2018 | Industry news
Following the reveal of the new Z4 M40i last month, BMW has spilled the beans on the more powerful four-cylinder versions.19 September 2018 | Latest launches
A highly-evolved version of RGMotorsport’s Mustang GT Supercharged stomped its authority at Tarlton last Saturday.11 September 2018 | Latest launches
This quirky teaser video from Fiat highlights something we’ve always liked about Italian cars: they speak to you.3 September 2018 | Latest launches
These shots give us perhaps the best preview yet of one of the most stylish GT drop-tops in many years.30 August 2018 | Latest launches
Ferrari’s most powerful production V8 engine ever can now be enjoyed (and properly heard) with the top down.27 August 2018 | Latest launches
Jaguar Classic Works will be offering for sale bespoke, fully restored original E-Types converted to full electric power24 August 2018 | Latest launches
BMW has brought the 8 Series nameplate back to life, but the new car actually replaces the two-door 6 Series.16 June 2018 | Coupé
Toyota's new Supra, developed in collaboration with BMW alongside Z4 successor, will be unveiled at Palexpo on 6 March.15 February 2018 | Coupé
Mercedes-AMG has been putting the C63 Coupé through final testing ahead of its reveal next month.28 July 2015 | Mercedes
SUBARU'S WRX STi has been given some much needed love and attention in the form of a thoroughly revised limited edition model called the Diamond Edition.16 November 2018 | Latest launches