All-new, SA-bound Renault Clio revealed with more mature look
If it’s a revolution on the inside, the new hatch is an evolution on the outside, but it looks to have the ingredients for success.5h ago | Latest launches
Although it follows a similar MPV-ish format, new B gets a sleeker look and all the advanced A-Class tech.2 October 2018 | Latest launches
Like a habanero pepper, the new Mercedes-AMG A35 is hot enough for most but it won’t blow your skull off.19 September 2018 | Latest launches
Toyota has done an about-turn on the naming strategy for its new-generation Auris hatchback.29 August 2018 | Corolla
Honda's baby five-door hatch gets a proper boot this time around, with overall length having grown significantly.6 August 2018 | Latest launches
It’s a great little junior GTI for those who can’t afford the 550 grand pricetag of the big-brother Golf GTI.14 June 2018 | Polo
Most powerful Polo ever tops out at 237km/h and hits 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Here's what you need to know:6 June 2018 | Polo
In true Vivo style the previous Cross Polo has been reincarnated with a high-value price tag.1 June 2018 | Polo
Things will get a bit harder for the new Polo in the coming month, with the new Ford Fiesta and Nissan Micra set to launch.11 May 2018 | Polo
It’s not the cheapest car in its segment but VW's new Vivo still has the winning formula that made its predecessor a hit.23 February 2018 | Polo
South Africa's best-selling hatch has 'graduated' to a newer generation. Here's what you need to know:13 February 2018 | Polo
VW's Polo hatch has grown, both in terms of size and technological sophistication. But can it still lead the class?26 January 2018 | Polo
