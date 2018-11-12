Toyota to reveal new Corolla sedan on November 16
If the hatchback is anything to go by then Corolla sedan customers can look forward to a far more enticing package.12 November 2018 | Industry news
If the hatchback is anything to go by then Corolla sedan customers can look forward to a far more enticing package.12 November 2018 | Industry news
Toyota has done an about-turn on the naming strategy for its new-generation Auris hatchback.29 August 2018 | Latest launches
New Prestige+ special edition adds some visual attitude to the normally conservative Corolla package.4 June 2018 | Latest launches
Toyota's Corolla now does the sensible gig with a bit more style, refinement and safety.25 January 2017 | Latest launches
Due in SA in early 2017, Euro-spec Corolla gets a new look and added safety kit.29 March 2016 | Latest launches
Toyota is adding value to its local Corolla range with some new standard features.9 July 2015 | Toyota
If the hatchback is anything to go by then Corolla sedan customers can look forward to a far more enticing package.12 November 2018 | Industry news