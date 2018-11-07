Looks aside, Toyota’s Hilux GR Sport is no Raptor rival
Toyota has revealed a GR-badged Hilux double cab in Brazil, but it's not the one you've been waiting for.7 November 2018 | Latest launches
Toyota has revealed a GR-badged Hilux double cab in Brazil, but it's not the one you've been waiting for.7 November 2018 | Latest launches
These two wage an all out war on the sales charts, but which one commands the highest prices when it comes to reselling?11 October 2018 | Bakkie
Does Toyota's recently facelifted Hilux deserve its best-seller status? We spent some time behind the wheel of a Raider 4x4.6 September 2018 | Car reviews
Upper-spec Hilux models get new look and added features, bottom end expands with more affordable double cab options.22 August 2018 | Latest launches
Toyota’s Hilux range expands with more affordable S and SR models, while the fancier versions get a new look.13 August 2018 | Latest launches
The limited edition is set apart by a unique grille and bumper design that has been introduced as a facelift abroad.22 May 2018 | Latest launches