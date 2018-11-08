Volkswagen Polo GTS Concept plugs the gap below GTI
The Polo GTS Concept, revealed in Brazil, previews a warm hatch for those seeking something perkier than the 1.0 TSI.8 November 2018 | Latest launches
It’s a great little junior GTI for those who can’t afford the 550 grand pricetag of the big-brother Golf GTI.14 June 2018 | Latest launches
Most powerful Polo ever tops out at 237km/h and hits 100km/h in just 6.7 seconds. Here's what you need to know:6 June 2018 | Latest launches
In true Vivo style the previous Cross Polo has been reincarnated with a high-value price tag.1 June 2018 | Latest launches
Things will get a bit harder for the new Polo in the coming month, with the new Ford Fiesta and Nissan Micra set to launch.11 May 2018 | Latest launches
It’s not the cheapest car in its segment but VW's new Vivo still has the winning formula that made its predecessor a hit.23 February 2018 | Latest launches
South Africa's best-selling hatch has 'graduated' to a newer generation. Here's what you need to know:13 February 2018 | Latest launches
VW's Polo hatch has grown, both in terms of size and technological sophistication. But can it still lead the class?26 January 2018 | Latest launches
