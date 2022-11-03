WATCH: F1 Legends Meet Lotus Evija Fittipaldi

By: Double Apex The Lotus Evija is being billed as the most powerful production car in the world. Who better to put this new hypercar through its paces than two former F1 champions, Emerson Fittipaldi and Jenson Button. Watch the video at the bottom of this post to see the F1 legends meet the Lotus Evija.

Emerson Fittipaldi raced for Lotus in 1972. The Brazilian racer won almost half of the 11 races that season driving a Lotus 72. That performance helped sealed the title for him. In addition, Lotus was crowned as the constructors’ champion that year. Jenson Button claimed his sole F1 championship in 2009 at the wheel of a BrawnGP machine. The Evija Fittipaldi was created to honour the ’72 champ. Just eight examples of the all-electric two-seater are being hand-built by Lotus. All eight will carry the famous black and gold colour scheme. Each car will also include a hand-tinted plan view of the Type 72 etched into the exposed carbon fibre roof, and Fittipaldi’s signature hand-stitched into the dashboard. These just a few highlights of styling package for this limited-edition hypercar. Older F1 fans will love the next fact. The rotary dial on the central instrument panel has been hand-crafted from recycled aluminium taken from an original Type 72 . This ensures a genuine piece of the iconic F1 racer is part of each Evija Fittipaldi.

Older F1 fans will love the next fact. The rotary dial on the central instrument panel has been hand-crafted from recycled aluminium taken from an original Type 72 . This ensures a genuine piece of the iconic F1 racer is part of each Evija Fittipaldi.

Guest of honour at the launch event was Fittipaldi himself, who said: "It's fantastic to be back at Hethel for such a special occasion. I've really enjoyed being a part of this project and it's been a wonderful experience revealing the car to some of the new owners. Having the opportunity to drive both the Evija Fittipaldi and my championship-winning Type 72 Formula 1 car on the test track at Hethel has been an incredible experience."

Jenson Button, who has an Evija on order said: "It sounds like a jet engine! You think of an EV as quiet but it's not. The torque is astronomical. It's amazing, it puts a big smile on your face. It feels like a spaceship, the drivability and direction in the steering certainly lets you know you are driving a Lotus; I am amazed by the agility of it. It is a Lotus of the future and I can't wait to drive my own Evija." Jenson also got the chance to turn back the clock and drive Emerson's 1972 Lotus Type 72. He added: "It's lovely to get into a bit of racing history. There isn't a lot of space, but everything is in the right position. It was easy to heel and toe. It's a real privilege to drive such a special car."