WATCH: Here’s how car interiors have evolved over the last 120 years

DETROIT - There was a time when a glovebox really was used for storing gloves as the metal and wooden steering wheels of early cars would freeze up in winter.

It goes without saying that car interiors have evolved considerably since the early pioneers, and this decade is likely to see the biggest changes ever as screens grow more massive than ever and most functions become digitised.

But what if you could actually see car interiors evolving right before your eyes?

This is exactly what Ford has attempted to do in the video below, which shows the driver’s view from a dozen vehicles, from the Model T of the early 1900s to the modern Mustang Mach-E electric crossover with its Tesla-style central screen.

Huge central screens like these are set to become even more commonplace in the 2020s, but not all motorists are convinced that this is the way forward, as we see in some of the comments posted in response to Ford’s video on YouTube.