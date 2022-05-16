594kW Manhart CRT800 takes the Porsche Cayenne Turbo to the extreme

Wuppertal, Germany: As far as performance SUVs go, the standard Porsche Cayenne Turbo models are pretty hardcore to start with, but German Tuner Manhart is, as usual, taking things to a far more extreme level with its new CRT800. Powered by an extensively upgraded version of Porsche’s 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, the new super-SUV pounds out 594kW and 1090Nm.

Consider that the regular Cayenne Turbo that this is based on produces a ‘mere’ 404kW and 770Nm and even Porsche’s Turbo GT flagship doesn’t come close with its 471kW and 850Nm. The latter is believed to be the world’s fastest SUV, with its 3.3-second 0-100km/h time, but unfortunately Manhart hasn’t released any performance figures for its new CRT800. To achieve this the tuner installed its own upgraded turbochargers and intercooler, and in terms of software customers can choose between a remapped ECU and Manhart MHtronic auxiliary control unit.

Providing the soundtrack is a Manhart stainless steel exhaust system with valve control, and customers can opt for Manhart sports downpipes with 200-cell catalytic converters and OFP-Delete replacement pipes. The Manhart CRT800 rolls on gold-painted 22-inch Manhart doubles-spoke alloy wheels and the air suspension system has been modified too, lowering the super-SUV by 35mm in the process. Matching the rims are golden trim stripes and Manhart decals that contrast with the black exterior paint, and Manhart will soon be offering a carbon front spoiler and rear diffuser.

