KEMPTEN, GERMANY - Audi’s SQ8 is now more menacing than ever with the release of ABT’s new aero kit, which joins the recently announced performance upgrades for Audi’s sportiest diesel SUV. The standard SQ8 is already Germany’s most powerful diesel SUV, with its 4-litre V8 engine developing 320kW and 900Nm, and the German tuner has cranked it up to a heady 375kW and 970Nm through its ABT Power engine control unit. This, says ABT, is enough to get it from 0-100km/h in just 4.6 seconds, a cool 0.2s quicker than the standard car.

ABT has upgraded the air suspension too, most notably with a ‘Coffee-Mode’ that makes the vehicle 65mm lower than in the original comfort mode. ABT Comfort Level and ABT Dynamic Level can also be configured at the touch of a button.

Sinister style

The components of the ABT styling package can be ordered individually based on the client’s preference and there are no less than three different 22-inch wheel designs available, these being the GR style in glossy or matt black, the HR Aero rim in dark smoke and the HR-F design in shadow silver. The latter is also available in a mammoth 23-inch size.