ABT boosts the new Audi RS 7 to 544kW

Kempten, Germany - German tuner ABT Sportsline has been working its magic on the new-generation Audi RS 7 Sportback, and the result is both unique looking and incredibly potent.

There’s a useful power and torque increase on offer here too, with ABT boosting outputs to 544kW and 920Nm, up from 441kW and 800Nm. That’s enough, says the tuner, to get the 0-100km/h acceleration time down from 3.6 seconds to just 3.2.

But is there more than software at play here? ABT has not gone into detail on what it actually did to Audi’s 4-litre twin-turbo V8, but the results certainly sound impressive.

That said, this package is not only about speed.

The Bavarian-based tuner is also offering two suspension packages, both comprising ABT coilover springs and sports anti-roll bars. To provide the necessary grip, ABT has thrown in a set of 22-inch ABT High Performance alloy wheels, with red inner sections that could certainly start a trend…