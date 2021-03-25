Alpina’s B8 Gran Coupe is a 457kW, 800Nm alternative to BMW’s M8

BUCHLOE, GERMANY - Renowned German tuner Alpina tends to avoid tinkering with BMW’s M products, choosing rather to base its creations on the regular models, and so what it has ultimately achieved with the Alpina B8 is something of an elegant and chrome-laden alternative to BMW’s own M8 Gran Coupe.

The two are a close match on paper. Whereas the M8 Competition is good for 460kW and 750Nm, the Alpina B8 Gran Coupe produces 457kW and 800Nm, which is a healthy increase over the 390kW/750Nm offered by the ‘regular’ M850i xDrive that the B8 is based on.

Alpina says its creation will dart from 0-100km/h in just 3.4 seconds, which is a good half a second quicker than the M850i and 0.2s slower than the M8 Comp, although the B8 does beat both of them at the top end with its maximum speed of 324km/h.

The B8 is also fitted with an Alpina stainless steel sport exhaust system that was designed to reduce back-pressure and provide an enticing soundtrack, which the driver can influence by switching between Comfort and Sport modes.

Also part of the deal is an Alpina sport suspension system that is said to provide “first-class long-distance ride comfort combined with precise handling and fascinating dynamics”.