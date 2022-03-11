BMW buys Alpina to bring ‘greater diversity’ to its own brand

By: Double Apex Munich - The name Alpina should be well known to most car enthusiasts. This German manufacturer, yes Alpina is a registered automaker, has been working its magic on BMW-based products for almost 60 years. The news just broke that BMW buys Alpina, in a interesting turnaround for both brands.

The BMW Group will buy Alpina in its entirety and secure the rights to the brand. BMW says that doing so will bring even greater diversity to its own luxury-car range. The conclusion of the transaction is still subject to various conditions. Alpina, a small-series manufacturer from Buchloe, outside of Munich, has forged a close cooperation with the auto giant. Follow Double Apex on Facebook and Instagram for more car content. Alpina will continue to use its engineering expertise in developing, manufacturing, and selling BMW Alpina vehicles until the end of 2025. BMW Alpina vehicles are pre-assembled on BMW production lines before final assembly taking place in workshops in Buchloe.

Perhaps taking over Alpina will allow BMW to continue producing ICE performance models as its own M Division turns its attention towards electrification (as you can see here). It’s a long-shot, but we are hopeful. “The automotive industry is in the midst of a far-reaching transformation towards sustainable mobility. For that reason, existing business models need to be re-examined on a regular basis,” said Pieter Nota, member of the board of management responsible for customer, brands and sales “For over fifty years, the Buchloe firm has demonstrated how to deliver top-quality car cachet through meticulous attention to detail. The BMW Group is also driven by this same passion for cars that capture the imagination. That is why we are now embarking on a new chapter in our long-standing partnership. Acquiring the trademark rights will allow us to shape the long-term course of this brand steeped in tradition. We are delighted to welcome the Alpina brand to the BMW family,” Nota added.

Andreas Bovensiepen, co-managing director of Alpina Burkard Bovensiepen GmbH + Co. KG, explains: “We recognised the challenges facing the automotive industry early on and are now setting the right course for Alpina and for our family firm, BOVENSIEPEN. This marks the beginning of a new chapter. “Both the Alpina brand and our company are extremely desirable. We made a conscious decision not to sell Alpina to just any manufacturer, because BMW and Alpina have worked together and trusted one another for decades. That is why it is the right decision strategically for the Alpina brand to be managed by the BMW Group in the future.” Learn more about the interesting history of Alpina in the video below:

