BMW M8 muscled up to 614kW by German tuner Manhart

Wuppertal, Germany: BMW’s most potent two-door model has been given a massive boost by German tuner Manhart, but only a select few will get to enjoy the new creation, which is called the MH8 800, as only 10 are set to be produced. What kind of performance are we talking about? The standard BMW M8 Competition produces 460kW at 6000rpm and 750Nm from 1800rpm, but for the MH8 800, Mansory has tuned the 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 to produce 614kW and 1070Nm. This, says Mansory, is enough to launch the large coupé from 0-100km/h in just 2.6 seconds, making it 0.6s faster than the standard car.

Of course, there’s more going on here than just an engine remap. The tuner says it has upgraded the turbochargers and a bespoke intercooler and carbon air intake is also fitted. A Manhart Stainless Steel Exhaust with valve control is part of the deal too, including motorsport-inspired downpipes without catalytic converters. The latter option, however, is available for markets outside Europe only. Manhart has modified the suspension too, which receives a height adjustable spring kit by KW Suspensions. The MH8 800 rolls on 21-inch Spider alloys wheels in gloss black, but owners can choose another colour if desired – note the body-colour-matching blue rims on the car in the photos. But the visual mods don’t end there. In addition to a Manhart decal set, clients can opt for a bonnet with GTR air outlets as well as carbon treatment for the front bumper inlays, front lip, side skirts, rear spoiler and diffuser. And if you don’t think there’s enough carbon fibre in your life, then Manhart Carbon steering wheel spokes and paddle shifters are also on the menu.