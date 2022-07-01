Brabus finally gets its hands on the new Mercedes C-Class

As you’d expect, there’s a vast array of options available to clients wanting to give their new luxury car that extra edge, from performance and suspension upgrades, to the obligatory design packages.

Bottrop, Germany - Brabus has finally worked its tuning magic on the latest Mercedes C-Class Sedan and Estate models.

But let’s start with the go-faster bits. The German tuner is offering a performance package for the C300 4Matic, in which outputs are raised from 190kW and 400Nm to 221kW and 450Nm. The extra 31kW and 50Nm are liberated by a plug-and-play module, with special maps for injection, ignition and boost pressure.

The result out on the road, according to Brabus, is a 0-100km sprint time of 5.8 seconds, while the top speed remains electronically limited to 250km/h.

The tuner is also offering a similar performance kit for the C300d turbodiesel model, which beefs up the power specs to 228kW and 600Nm, which is an additional 33kW and 50Nm over the stock model.