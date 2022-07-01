Brabus finally gets its hands on the new Mercedes C-Class

Bottrop, Germany - Brabus has finally worked its tuning magic on the latest Mercedes C-Class Sedan and Estate models.
As you’d expect, there’s a vast array of options available to clients wanting to give their new luxury car that extra edge, from performance and suspension upgrades, to the obligatory design packages.
But let’s start with the go-faster bits. The German tuner is offering a performance package for the C300 4Matic, in which outputs are raised from 190kW and 400Nm to 221kW and 450Nm. The extra 31kW and 50Nm are liberated by a plug-and-play module, with special maps for injection, ignition and boost pressure.
The result out on the road, according to Brabus, is a 0-100km sprint time of 5.8 seconds, while the top speed remains electronically limited to 250km/h.
The tuner is also offering a similar performance kit for the C300d turbodiesel model, which beefs up the power specs to 228kW and 600Nm, which is an additional 33kW and 50Nm over the stock model.
In addition to tailor-made high-performance sport springs, Brabus is offering a wide array of bespoke alloy wheels in various designs, and with diameters ranging from 18 to 20 inches, to beef up the looks and handling of the vehicle.
Other optional exterior components include Brabus front spoiler corners, which reduce front axle lift at high speeds, as well as inserts for the front side air intakes, an aerodynamic rear spoiler and four 90mm Brabus tailpipes finished in Black Chrome.
Finally, there are a few of Brabus’s custom cabin decor options available too, such as exclusive Brabus fine leather upholstery, aluminium pedals and floor mats emblazoned with a Brabus signature.
