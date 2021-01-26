Brabus gives Mercedes-AMG 45 S a boost: world’s fastest hatch just go faster

BOTTROP, GERMANY - It’s already the fastest production hatchback in the world, powered by the most potent four-cylinder engine ever, but in the world of Brabus, there’s always more to be extracted.

And so we have the Brabus B45, boosted to produce a wholesome 331kW and 550Nm, which is enough to launch you from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, according to the renowned German tuner. For the record, the standard Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic is good for 310kW and 500Nm, and sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds.

Brabus says its performance kit unleashes the “dormant reserves” in AMG’s engine without impairing durability, and it includes more than just mapping for the ECU. To that end, a Brabus PowerXtra CPC auxiliary control unit, Brabus BoostXtra adapter and a special duct for the air box have also been included.

Although no major alterations have been made to the styling, the Brabus B45 does get a set of 20-inch tailor-made Monoblock alloy wheels, to replace the standard car’s 19” rims. Continental provides the rubber, which is sized 245/30.

As you’d expect from Brabus there are some chassis mods too, including height-adjustable Brabus sports springs, which make it possible to lower the car by up to 30mm.