Brabus gives Mercedes-AMG 45 S a boost: world’s fastest hatch just go faster
BOTTROP, GERMANY - It’s already the fastest production hatchback in the world, powered by the most potent four-cylinder engine ever, but in the world of Brabus, there’s always more to be extracted.
And so we have the Brabus B45, boosted to produce a wholesome 331kW and 550Nm, which is enough to launch you from 0-100km/h in just 3.7 seconds, according to the renowned German tuner. For the record, the standard Mercedes-AMG A45 S 4Matic is good for 310kW and 500Nm, and sprints from 0-100km/h in 3.9 seconds.
Brabus says its performance kit unleashes the “dormant reserves” in AMG’s engine without impairing durability, and it includes more than just mapping for the ECU. To that end, a Brabus PowerXtra CPC auxiliary control unit, Brabus BoostXtra adapter and a special duct for the air box have also been included.
Although no major alterations have been made to the styling, the Brabus B45 does get a set of 20-inch tailor-made Monoblock alloy wheels, to replace the standard car’s 19” rims. Continental provides the rubber, which is sized 245/30.
As you’d expect from Brabus there are some chassis mods too, including height-adjustable Brabus sports springs, which make it possible to lower the car by up to 30mm.
Those wanting to spice up the cabin can opt for items like Brabus-branded velour floor mats, aluminium pedals and stainless scuff plates that can be illuminated in 64 different colours in sync with the ambient lighting.
Furthermore, those opting for the Brabus ‘fine leather’ interior option can choose practically any colour and upholstery design.