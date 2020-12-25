British EV specialist Lunaz recreates original Range Rover with battery power

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

SILVERSTONE, ENGLAND - With the electric car era looming, resto-modded classics with battery power are becoming the in thing in places like the UK. Specialist car companies such as RBW are already offering electrified MGBs and the like, and many will remember Prince Harry’s battery-powered Jaguar E-Type wedding car back in the days when he still considered himself a Royal. Now the latest classic vehicle to get the electric treatment is the original Range Rover, and this one is the work of Lunaz, which in the past has also produced electrified Jaguars, Bentleys and Rolls Royces. The Silverstone-based company plans to produce an initial run of 50 first-generation Range Rovers, which were originally built between 1970 and 1994. After consulting with potential customers, Lunaz decided to offer the electrified Range Rovers in two specifications: Town and Country.

The ‘Town’ car will have an increased focus on rear-seat as well as driver comfort, intended for use as either self-driven or chauffeured cars. These models will be available in both standard and long wheelbase guises.

‘Country’ specification, on the other hand, will include a full suite of engineering, technological and design features that augment a full electric classic off-roading experience for the first time.

Full ‘bare metal’ restoration

Lunaz says that every car it produces goes through a full bare metal restoration and re-engineering process ahead of conversion to the company’s proprietary electric powertrain. Country specification electric classic Range Rovers will include a four-wheel drive system and updated suspension including anti-roll bars and uprated brakes.

There are some contemporary cabin gadgets on offer too, including infotainment, air conditioning and entertainment screens that are sensitively integrated into the existing design scheme to ensure the spirit of the original car is maintained.

The cabin will be much fancier than the original version’s, Lunaz promises, thanks to the use of the highest quality materials from a palette that responds to traditional and contemporary tastes and lifestyles. Design Director Jen Holloway and her team will work in close consultation with customers to tailor the car to their exact requirements. Material palettes that honour the textile interior that debuted on the original classic Range Rover will be offered as well as more traditional upholstery options executed in the very finest leathers and woods.

Customers will be able to select from either the classic three-door configuration or the four-door models.

But don’t expect one of these silent Chelsea Tractors to come cheap. Prices in the UK are set to start at £245 000, excluding local taxes, which worked out to around R5 million at the time of writing.

IOL Motoring